In this exclusive interview at air cargo Africa 2025, Agayo Ogambi, Chief Executive Officer of the Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA), discusses the critical challenges facing East African shippers with Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media.

From port efficiency and customs automation to road infrastructure and cold storage for perishables, Ogambi shares insights on the region’s evolving logistics landscape.

He also highlights the importance of policy advocacy, the role of Nairobi as a logistics hub, and the recent MOU with Via Service Kenya to ease container deposit burdens on importers. Watch to learn about the future of trade facilitation and supply chain resilience in East Africa.

Key topics:

Mombasa Port expansion

Road & airport infra gaps

Cold chain logistics for perishable exports

Air cargo capacity challenges & solutions

Nairobi’s role as a logistics hub