Jared Azcuy, CEO of Alliance Ground International, joins Libin Chacko Kurian at air cargo Europe 2025 to talk about the next chapter for one of the biggest air cargo handling companies in North America.

In this full interview, Azcuy outlines how AGI is moving beyond the U.S. to expand into Canada and prepare for growth in Europe and South America. He discusses the company’s collaboration with ACI and Atlantis, the new warehouse at Toronto Pearson, and why building relationships with smaller regional players could be the key to competing globally.

Azcuy shares how AGI is leveraging artificial intelligence to create safer warehouses and vehicle environments, how they’re navigating sustainability challenges in the U.S. infrastructure landscape, and how the company is preparing to meet rising demand for pharmaceuticals through cooler investments in key hubs.

He also reflects on the tariff-related volatility the industry saw after May 2 and why AGI is gearing up to support customers during the rebound he expects in Q3 and Q4.

Azcuy closes the conversation with a clear vision: “At this growth rate, we expect to double at least in the next three to five years.”