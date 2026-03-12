At the 11th edition of air cargo India conference & exhibition, and in celebration of 40 years of The STAT Trade Times, Editor Reji John moderated a landmark panel discussion with five legendary voices of air cargo. Speakers included Issa Baluch, Chairman of First Hectares Capital; Ram Menen, Former Head of Cargo at Emirates; Vandana Aggarwal, Former Senior Economic Adviser at MoCA of the Government of India; Hugh Flynn, Non-Executive Director of ASL Aviation Group; and Cyrus Guzder, Chairman of Quikjet Cargo Airlines. Together, they brought over 300 years of collective leadership to the stage, tracing the journey of building airlines and cargo companies from the offline trade era to today’s digital-first economy. This special session was a candid exploration of resilience, expertise, and fortitude in navigating volatility and disruption. They shared powerful lessons and offered heartfelt reflections on their journey in aviation and air cargo, leaving the audience deeply inspired.