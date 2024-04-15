Vitaly Smilianets, CEO & Founder of Awery Aviation Software speaks to speaks to Parijat Sourabh of STAT Media Group during the recently concluded Air Cargo India 2024.

The air cargo industry, with its significant growth potential, encounters challenges that software solutions can effectively resolve. In this conversation, Vitaly highlighted the solutions Awery Aviation Software offers to airlines and GSAs, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. He discussed the latest AI-focused product developments at Awery and revealed plans for expanding the company's presence in the Indian market through collaboration with clients. Furthermore, Vitaly shared insights on emerging trends expected to influence the air cargo industry.