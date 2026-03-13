At transport logistic & air cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, Rajarshi Chatterjee of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Alexander Laukenmann, Senior Executive Vice President Aviation at Fraport AG.

In this exclusive conversation, Laukenmann discusses the newly signed MoU between Frankfurt Airport (FRA) and Bangalore International Airport (BLR) aimed at strengthening Europe–India air cargo connectivity through digital innovation, regulatory optimisation, and cooperation under the Frankfurt CargoHub Masterplan. He also shares insights on Fraport’s partnership with Shanghai Pudong International Airport, opportunities in Europe–Asia trade, the potential impact of US tariffs on cargo flows, and the future roadmap for Frankfurt’s cargo partnerships across Asia.