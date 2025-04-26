At IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Alina Fetisova, Trade Facilitation Programme Officer at the International Trade Centre (an agency of the United Nations and World Trade Organization), sits down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, for an insightful conversation.

During the interview, Alina shares how international bodies like the UN and WTO are actively working to resolve these issues that airlines and other logistics players are facing while operating in Africa — from high airport taxes and customs delays to poor infrastructure.

Alina also dives into the urgent need to modernise air cargo systems to attract young talent and highlights how outdated processes are pushing the next generation away from the industry. She proposes fresh ideas for how the sector can evolve to better engage and retain youth in logistics careers.

In an inspiring segment, Alina discusses how to build more women role models in the air cargo sector. Drawing from her own operations, she shares real examples of empowering women in operational roles and shaping a more inclusive future for the industry.