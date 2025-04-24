At the IATA World Cargo Symposium held in Dubai, Andrea Gruber, Head of Service Excellence at MSC Air Cargo, engages in a conversation with Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group. She discusses her role at MSC Air Cargo, a newly established all-cargo airline, and emphasizes the importance of IATA certification under the CEIV Fresh and Pharma programmes. Andrea also reflects on the CEIV programme she spearheaded a decade ago at IATA, where she was instrumental in designing and implementing the initiative, as well as building a team of domain experts to ensure service excellence throughout MSC Air Cargo operations.