At Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Andreas Langemann, Managing Director at trilatec, spoke to Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Publishing Group, about how squAIR-timber is transforming ULD pallet build-ups in the air cargo industry.

Made from ultra-lightweight yet strong materials, squAIR-timber beams can carry up to 5 tonnes while weighing just 1.2 kg. Airlines using this innovative alternative to wooden beams are not only saving time during pallet construction—up to 15 minutes per build—but also cutting down dead weight by 100 to 1500 kg per flight. These beams are recyclable, forklift-free, humidity-resistant, and more affordable than traditional wooden solutions.

In an earlier official statement, Cargolux, a long-term partner of Trilatec, revealed that using squAIR-timber products could help airlines save up to 1,200 tonnes of fuel annually—a major step forward in reducing carbon emissions and improving cost efficiency in air cargo operations.