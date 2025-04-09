What happens when we stop thinking in supply chains and start building supply networks?

Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group explored this question with Andrew Lamb, Chair of the Internet of Production Alliance, during air cargo Africa 2025 in Nairobi.

In this interview, Andrew challenges the conventional wisdom of centralised manufacturing and global distribution. He advocates for a world where products are made locally using shared digital designs—transforming the way we view production, distribution, and resilience.

“We need to rethink the idea that everything must be moved across the globe to be valuable,” says Lamb.

His argument goes beyond theory. Localised production networks could reduce dependency on global shipping routes, cut carbon emissions, shrink lead times, and change the role of air cargo—from mass transportation to strategic enablement.

With the US recently imposing reciprocal tariffs, the case for resilient, distributed production models is stronger than ever.

Why supply networks, not chains, are the future

The real implications for global logistics and air cargo

How maker spaces and local production hubs are already solving last-mile manufacturing challenges

Watch this thought-provoking conversation that could reshape your perspective on logistics.