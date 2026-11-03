As aviation and air cargo activity expands across Central Asia, airlines are facing a changing risk landscape. More aircraft, new international routes and higher-value assets are also changing what insurers need to assess.

In this interview with STAT Trade Times, Andrey Kavun, Managing Director of Malakut Insurance Brokers, discusses the changing aviation insurance market, the impact of geopolitical conflicts on underwriting, and the challenges airlines face when operating through politically sensitive airspace.

He also explains why Central Asian airlines need to build stronger relationships with brokers and underwriters, how sanctions and compliance procedures can affect insurance decisions, and why operators must look beyond annual renewals when planning their insurance strategy.