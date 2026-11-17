In this episode of Conversations, recorded at the TIACA Air Cargo Forum in Miami, Reji John talks with Martin Drew, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Atlas Air Worldwide. Drew speaks about why widebody freighter capacity will stay tight for a decade, and how AI data centres are changing air cargo. Atlas is the world’s largest cargo airline by ATK.

In this conversation:

▶ How running a pure-play freighter operator differs from cargo at a combination carrier, and where the One Atlas strategy stands three years after Atlas went private

▶ Atlas’s first non-Boeing order: 20 firm A350Fs plus 20 options, with deliveries from 2029, and why the 747 stays the backbone of the fleet

▶ The 49% stake in Air Atlanta, which gives Atlas about 15% of the world’s large widebody freighters, and whether more acquisitions are coming

▶ The data centre boom: 1.2 million tonnes in 2025, rising to 2.5–2.7 million tonnes by 2027, with hyperscalers signing long-term capacity deals

▶ How Gulf capacity shifted after the Middle East conflict began in February, and how flows have recovered since

▶ What tariffs and the end of de minimis have done to e-commerce, including a Lima route that went from nothing to three flights a week

▶ His view of the Q4 peak, advice for 2027 budgets, and the biggest risk and biggest opportunity for next year