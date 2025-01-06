The panel discussion titled 'From spare parts to accelerating beasts: How is logistics as a sector fuelling automotive manufacturing in India?' during the recently conculded Auto SCM Summit 2024 was a rich exploration of the challenges and innovations shaping the Indian automotive supply chain. Industry leaders shared insights on logistics, sustainability, and technology, providing a holistic view of the evolving sector. Key themes included the impact of digitalization, strategies for localization and globalization, and the role of collaboration in improving efficiency. The discussion highlighted India's growing importance in the global automotive landscape, addressing issues like just-in-time supply chains, scope 3 emissions, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Speakers:

Sahil Seshadri , Knorr-Bremse Systems for Commercial Vehicles India

Deepak Pandita , Leadec India

Kedar Rele, Umicore Autocat India and Thailand

Mudit Dobhal, IndoSpace Development Management

Moderator: Rakesh Pathak