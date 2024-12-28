Discover how technology is revolutionising India’s automotive supply chain in this engaging panel discussion from the Auto SCM Summit 2024.

Moderated by Saket Mehra (Partner, Risk & Leader for Automotive & EV, Grant Thornton India), the conversation features industry leaders Aritra Ghosh (Mercedes-Benz R&D India), Mandar Vaidya (ZF Group), Shiv Kumar Nanjan (Acviss Technologies), and Nitish Rai (FreightFox). Together, they tackle critical topics, from leveraging AI and Gen-AI for actionable insights to optimise logistics—like eliminating wasted space in global shipping—to combating counterfeit products and ensuring traceability.

During the conversation, Aritra Ghosh shed light on India’s evolution as a global R&D hub, moving beyond cost advantages to becoming a leader in innovation, problem-solving, and frugal ingenuity. Panelists also discuss how AI is shaping smarter, sustainable transportation methods and the role of global regulations in redefining the automotive supply chain. Watch now for a deep dive into the future of India’s automotive logistics and technology’s role in reshaping the industry!