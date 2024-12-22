Can LNG revolutionise road logistics and pave the way for a greener future?

At the Auto SCM Summit 2024, industry leaders A. Ramasubramanian (CTO, Blue Energy Motors) and Charles D’costa (VP - Sales & Business Excellence, Greenline Mobility Solutions) tackle the big question: Is LNG truly sustainable, or just a stepping stone to EVs? Moderated by Rajarshi Chatterjee (Assistant Editor, ITLN), this thought-provoking fireside chat dives into the benefits of LNG—like being 30% greener than diesel—and the roadblocks, including limited infrastructure and the high cost of LNG trucks. 🚛

During the conversation, Ramasubramanian also emphasised that while EVs hold promise, their sustainability is compromised as long as the energy powering them comes from fossil fuels, and the current EV infrastructure remains immature.

Curious about the future of India’s green logistics? Watch now to uncover insights that could reshape transportation as we know it!