Discover the future of logistics and transportation in India with Ashok Deo, Senior Researcher at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). In his insightful presentation at the Auto SCM Summit 2024, Ashok explores the transition to zero-emission electric trucks in India.

Learn about the impact of heavy-duty vehicles on emissions, Government policies like PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy, innovations in fuel regulations and financial incentives for electric and hydrogen trucks, the role of renewable energy in reducing emissions and challenges like maintenance costs, infrastructure development, and driver welfare.

This thought-provoking session also delves into India's ambitious sustainability goals, the potential of renewable-powered electric vehicles, and their importance in becoming a global export hub.

He also highlights India’s transition towards zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, cost analysis and the economic feasibility of electric trucks, challenges and opportunities in creating sustainable logistics and real-life insights from truck operators and drivers.

Watch the video to know more.