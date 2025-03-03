At the seventh edition of Air Cargo Africa, held recently in Nairobi, Emirates' head of cargo, Badr Abbas, joined Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, on stage for a one-to-one interview on the first day of the three-day exhibition and conference. In what may have been his first public interview, Abbas spoke about the 10-year strategic growth plan to make Emirates SkyCargo the leading partner for the world’s increasingly evolving supply chains and the future of freighters in global trade and commerce.