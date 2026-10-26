What happens when a medicine is made from a patient's own cells, and a delay or handling error could put their treatment at risk?

At the ninth edition of the Global Pharma Logistics Summit (GPLS) 2026, industry leaders examined the supply chain challenges facing India's growing biopharma sector, using CAR-T cell therapy to highlight the gaps in handling, visibility and accountability that can affect advanced medicines.

The discussion highlighted how airport handling remains a critical vulnerability, with limited monitoring of temperature exposure, physical handling and shipment movements between different control points. Speakers called for better real-time tracking, clearer accountability across handovers and stronger coordination between manufacturers, logistics providers, airlines and airport authorities.

The panel also addressed the challenges of sourcing imported raw materials for biologics manufacturing, long procurement lead times, the need for more reliable cold chains and the regulatory hurdles involved in moving cell and gene therapies across borders. Proposals included digital pre-clearance for pharmaceutical shipments, stronger last-mile infrastructure beyond major cities and packaging solutions suited to Indian conditions.

The panel featured:

Chandan Shirbhayye, Vice President and Head of Supply Chain & Operational Excellence, Aragen Life Sciences

Kaifeel Shaikh, Vice President – EXIM, Global Logistics & Domestic Distribution, Indoco Remedies

Manoj Singh, Group Chief Executive Officer, MSN Air Service

Shirish Arya, Co-Founder & Director – Corporate Strategy & Business Development, ImmunoACT

Mukesh Kumar Regar, Specialist SCM & Logistics, Immuneel Therapeutics

Moderator: Reji John, Editor, STAT Publishing Group

Watch the full discussion to understand why advanced therapies require a different approach to logistics, where India's biopharma supply chains remain vulnerable, and what the industry needs to do to protect product integrity and ensure time-critical treatments reach patients safely.