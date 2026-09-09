In this interview from the ACFI World Conclave 2026, Libin Chacko Kurian of the STAT Publishing Group speaks with Kiran Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Noida International Airport.

Following the airport's launch in June 2026, Jain discusses the strategic development of their air cargo ecosystem and what it means for India's trade and manufacturing ambitions.

Jain emphasises the need for digital platforms to create 100% transparency across the supply chain, connecting shippers, forwarders, and handlers.

Discover the details behind the recent MoU between AISATS and Concor, which aims to leverage the nearby ICD Dadri to bring seamless rail and air cargo connectivity to the region.

The airport is positioned to serve growing manufacturing hubs surrounding the facility, providing rapid export capabilities for goods ranging from pharmaceuticals and electronics to apparel.

Jain also shares insights on early learnings, the positive reception of the new terminal, and the urgent push to finalise customs for international cargo processing.