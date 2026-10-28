In the new episode of Leaders Speak, Lata Sharma of STAT Publishing Group speaks with Gaurav Bhatia, who leads global supply chain and operations at Sahajanand Medical Technologies, at the Global Pharma Logistics Summit 2026.

The conversation explores the challenges of managing medical device supply chains across more than 95 countries, from regulatory compliance and shipment security to inventory management, customs delays, geopolitical disruptions and rising logistics costs.

How can technology, stronger logistics partnerships and resilient supply chains ensure the safe and timely delivery of critical cardiovascular devices?

🎥 Watch the new episode of Leaders Speak to hear industry insights on protecting and strengthening medical device supply chains.