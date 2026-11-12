Goker Kose of Almaty Airport discusses the airport’s ambition to handle 250,000 tonnes of cargo annually by 2030, the infrastructure expansion planned to support this growth and the transit flows it aims to attract.

The interview explores the balance between domestic and transit cargo, new airline connections, the constraints affecting Almaty’s development as a cargo hub and the airport’s position alongside Tashkent in the race for Eurasian transit traffic.

Kose also discusses the importance of stronger road, rail, customs and multimodal connectivity across Central Asia to support the region’s growing role in global trade.