During the recently concluded Air Cargo India 2024, Leonard Rodrigues, the Head of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Etihad Cargo, engaged in discussions with Parijat Sourabh of STAT Media Group.

At the onset of their dialogue, Leonard delved into Etihad Cargo's strategic initiatives within the Indian market, highlighting pivotal cross-border trends. Subsequently, he elaborated on the collaboration between Etihad Cargo and WFS, introducing the innovative concept of the Instant Offer Rate. Furthermore, Leonard provided an overview of the anticipated timeline for the acquisition of the inaugural A350F and offered insights into the company's perspectives on Boeing's 777-8F. Additionally, he discussed the significant role that technology and innovation play in transforming Etihad Cargo's operations.