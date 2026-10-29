Can packaging and ULD innovation protect the next generation of medicines?

At the 9th Edition of the Global Pharma Logistics Summit (GPLS) 2026, industry experts explored how innovative packaging, Unit Load Devices (ULDs) and effective cold chain management can protect temperature-sensitive medicines, maintain product integrity and strengthen pharmaceutical logistics.

“Innovations don’t actually come from us; they come from customer problems. We take those problems and bring solutions to the table,” said Neha Singh, Senior Director of Sales – India & Middle East, CSafe.

Mandar Kulkarni, General Manager – SCM, Warehouse and Logistics, Sun Pharma, emphasised the need to balance cost efficiency with strict regulatory compliance, stating that pharmaceutical logistics must be cost-driven, but there can be zero tolerance for compliance failures.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of coordinating container manufacturing, freight planning and advance planning to ensure ULD availability amid rising air cargo demand and relatively constrained capacity. Moderator Tejas Mehta, Assistant Vice President – Head Logistics and MSS, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., stressed that understanding and correctly implementing regulatory requirements is key to success.

Session Speakers:

🔹 Neha Singh, Senior Director of Sales – India & Middle East, CSafe

🔹 Mandar Kulkarni, General Manager – SCM, Warehouse and Logistics, Sun Pharma

Moderator:

Tejas Mehta, Assistant Vice President – Head Logistics and MSS, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Watch the discussion to understand how packaging innovation, temperature control, regulatory compliance and ULD planning can help make pharmaceutical transportation safer and more reliable.

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