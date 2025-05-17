Join Cedric Millet, Chief Strategy & Digital Officer of ECS Group and President of CargoTech, as he reveals to STAT Media’s Libin Chacko Kurian how CargoTech is transforming air cargo digitalisation with five IT companies under its umbrella.

Speaking at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in Dubai, Cedric explains, “We are trying to understand what are the key challenges that the industry is facing today and developing softwares and solutions to address those specific issues.”

With a portfolio covering 90% of digital needs, from automation to advanced revenue optimisation, Cedric shares how CargoTech’s deep cargo expertise and rapid adoption of AI are driving real industry change.

“Any kind of software or solution that we are developing can benefit from that,” he says, highlighting CargoTech’s commitment to practical innovation.