“The challenge is now capacity.” This is how Prithviraj Singh Chug, Chief Executive Officer, Group Concorde spoke about the Indian air cargo market to STAT Media Group’s Libin Chacko Kurian.

He pointed out that the challenge of the Indian air cargo market has always been linked to the quality of commodities needed to be exported by air, which has changed in the last ten years.

“When I joined Group Concorde in 2013, I would see a lot of garments in the flights we sell. For instance, Delhi was largely a garment exporter. Now I see pharmaceuticals, automotive parts, and tonnes of industrial materials,” he said.

However, the new challenge is capacity and customers want better service.

“In the next coming years, we need more capacity. That is not just about airline capacity, we need more warehouse capacity, we need better handling.”