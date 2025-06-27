In this insightful conversation at air cargo Europe 2025, Jaisey Yip, VP of Cargo Business Division at Changi Airport Group, unpacks how one of the world’s top air cargo hubs is preparing for a new era.

From semiconductors and AI to perishables and e-commerce, Changi Airport is scaling infrastructure and digitising processes to stay ahead.

Highlights from the interview:

2024 saw a 15% growth, totaling 2 million tonnes

Rise of AI chips, EVs, and cross-border e-commerce as key drivers

Terminal 5 & Changi East Industrial Zone to double capacity to 5.4 million tonnes

Collaboration with DHL, FedEx, SF Express, SATS, dnata

New cold chain facilities and pharma certification (IATA CEIV)

Launch of truck dock slot booking platform for better visibility

Singapore’s strategic position as the logistics gateway to Southeast Asia

This is Changi’s long-term cargo game plan — and it’s just beginning.