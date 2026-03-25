In this exclusive interview recorded at Air Cargo & Transport Logistics India 2026 in Mumbai, Nikitha Sebastian of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President – Middle East, Africa and Asia at Menzies Aviation.

Wyley shares insights on how geopolitical tensions are creating operational risks across global air cargo networks, particularly in regions such as the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The conversation explores how flight path restrictions, airspace challenges and infrastructure gaps are impacting airline operations, along with the limitations of intra-Africa connectivity and its effect on trade flows.