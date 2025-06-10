At the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Christian Piaget, Head of Cargo Border Management at IATA, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, to discuss the complexities of cross-border e-commerce logistics and customs compliance.

Piaget explained that, from both customs and airline perspectives, there is no distinct category for e-commerce—it's treated as either cargo or mail. He highlighted the challenges posed by the variety of stakeholders in the e-commerce supply chain, many of whom need better awareness of safety, security, and customs regulations.

He also addressed the implications of the new tariffs imposed by the US administration, particularly on low-value shipments from China. Piaget anticipated a decline in air freight demand and increased pressure on customs clearance systems. He elaborated on how changing de minimis thresholds would require more resources at borders and emphasized the importance of aligning with the World Customs Organization’s SAFE Framework to ensure consistent standards across borders.

Additionally, he spoke about the role of IATA’s One Record initiative in improving data accessibility, transparency, and interoperability—key elements for enhancing global trade flows.

Watch the full conversation to learn how regulation, digitalisation, and collaboration are reshaping the future of cross-border e-commerce in air cargo.