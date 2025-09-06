We see BharatBenz trucks and buses on Indian roads every day, but their story goes far beyond India’s highways. These precision-engineered vehicles from the German automaker are built at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles’ state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu—an expansive facility spread across more than 400 acres near Chennai. But did you know the same Chennai facility also builds and exports FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner vehicles to more than 70 markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America?

In this exclusive interview, Michael Moebius, President & Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), revealed how India has become the backbone of Daimler’s global supply chain. He revealed that with over 90% localisation, DICV combines Indian innovation with German engineering to deliver world-class trucks that are moving economies worldwide.

During the interview with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Publishing Group, Moebius also shared DICV’s bold roadmap to 2030, including the target of crossing 60,000 units in combined domestic and export volumes, and the strategies reshaping procurement, supplier partnerships, and logistics for the future of commercial vehicles.

If you’re curious about how India is powering global transport and what's powering Daimler India Commercial Vehicles' supply chain, this interview offers rare insights straight from the leadership at DICV.