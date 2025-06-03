At the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Daniel Leng, Chief Operating Officer at LATAM Cargo, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee of STAT Media Group to discuss the dynamic and evolving landscape of the air cargo industry.

Though new to the cargo side of aviation, with over 16 years in the airline industry, Leng described the cargo sector as exciting and full of continuous learning. He addressed current global challenges—ranging from geopolitical shifts to tariffs—emphasizing that the industry must be prepared for uncertainty and constant change.

Leng also highlighted LATAM’s sustainability efforts, including:

Second Trip: A circular economy initiative that recycles old crew uniforms into purses and wallets.

Red Pallets: Innovative cargo pallets made from recycled soda crates—durable, non-slip, and eco-friendly.

However, on the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) topic, Leng raised concerns about the high production costs, complex logistics, and limited availability of raw materials, stressing the need for more realistic pathways toward sustainability.

