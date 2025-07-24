Maastricht Aachen Airport, a strategic sister airport to Amsterdam Schiphol with Schiphol holding a 40% stake, is steadily enhancing its role as a key European cargo hub. At air cargo Europe and transport logistic in Munich, Dean Boljuncic, Head of Commercial Development, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor of STAT Publishing Group, to discuss the airport’s growing cargo operations. Dean outlines current handling capacity, cold chain readiness for pharmaceuticals and perishables, and plans to expand warehousing infrastructure to meet evolving logistics demands.

He also highlights the airport’s partnership with a dedicated trucking provider and its plans to integrate electric trucks into the fleet. A new truck parking and charging facility—set to be built just 100 metres from the warehouse—is being developed in collaboration with a private partner. This initiative is designed to ease landside congestion while enhancing the quality and efficiency of truck infrastructure. Dean further discusses the cargo segments driving growth, the evolving commercial strategy, and efforts to strengthen intermodal connectivity and expand the freighter network across Europe.