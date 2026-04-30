At transport logistic & air cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, Rajarshi Chatterjee of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Dennis Demtröder, CEO of PalNet Air Cargo Products.

In this conversation, Demtröder shares the unique journey behind PalNet—from his early beginnings as a landscaping gardener to leading a second-generation air cargo manufacturing business. He reflects on hands-on experience at a ULD repair station in the UK, offering insights into real-world damage patterns, operational challenges, and the hidden costs of lost and damaged ULDs.

He also discusses how PalNet is shaping the future of air cargo infrastructure through durable ULD design, digital tracking solutions, lightweight materials, and sustainable product innovation, while navigating certification challenges and evolving industry demands.