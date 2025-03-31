At the seventh edition of Air Cargo Africa in Nairobi, Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, joined Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, for an exclusive interview during the three-day exhibition and conference.

In this conversation, Lister discusses why Africa is a key market for Emirates SkyCargo and the airline’s role in strengthening global trade from the region. He highlights the major African markets for Emirates, the diverse range of shipments transported, and how strategic partnerships enhance air cargo efficiency.

Lister also sheds light on how Emirates SkyCargo is tackling capacity challenges amid the rise of e-commerce shipments, ensuring seamless and efficient cargo movement. The discussion concludes with a look at Emirates SkyCargo’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and investments in infrastructure to further improve Africa’s position in global trade.