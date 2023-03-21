Demand for drones is peaking in Africa and no one understands this better than Tom Plümmer, Founder & CEO of Wingcopter, a German drone delivery company, which currently operates life-saving medical deliveries among other initiatives in Africa.

Plümmer chats with Lakshmi Ajay, of STAT Media Group at the recent Air Cargo Africa 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa about his ultimate wish of building the logistical highway in the sky by rolling out the Wingcopter 198 for many use cases including intersite logistics, parcel, medical delivery, e-commerce delivery, humanitarian aid, and also to deliver groceries and food.

Having raised 60 million Euros even in the toughest ‘funding winter’ seen in tech, the company has expanded its footprint to LATAM and South East Asia and is now eyeing the US after getting a nod from the FAA.

Gearing up to make one of the largest commercial deployments in the global delivery drone industry to date, Plümmer believes that the company is looking to team up with more partners, institutions, and governments and ultimately create a positive social impact as it conquers more skies.