Dive into the dynamic world of air cargo with Air Partner's Eliska Hill, Senior Vice President Cargo - UK & RoW, as she shares her vision for the future of logistics.

Filmed during air cargo Africa 2025 in Nairobi, this interview by Libin Chacko Kurian explores the "what," "why," and "how" behind Air Partner’s diversification into time-critical services and aerospace solutions.

With 30 years of industry experience across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, Eliska discusses the evolution of air cargo post-pandemic, emphasising innovation, agility, and customer-centric solutions.

“We aim to be acknowledged as key global time-critical service providers in aerospace,” she says, underscoring Air Partner’s focus on technology integration and building trust-based partnerships with carriers.

Tune in to learn how Air Partner is reshaping the industry while addressing challenges like supply chain disruptions and growing demand in niche markets.