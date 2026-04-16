At transport logistic & air cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, Rajarshi Chatterjee of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Julian Sutch, Head of Cool Chain at Emirates SkyCargo.

In this exclusive conversation, Sutch shares insights into Emirates SkyCargo’s cold-chain strategies and expanding perishables business, including fleet growth with Boeing 777Fs, network expansion across six continents, and increasing focus on temperature-sensitive cargo such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, flowers and fresh produce. He discusses how cool chain infrastructure upgrades and digital innovations are supporting rising demand, while partnerships in Africa and Southeast Asia are strengthening connectivity to key export markets.

Emirates SkyCargo is also leveraging partnerships with startups and interline agreements to enhance its global reach and service capabilities. Sutch further highlights the airline’s role in enabling Kenya’s horticulture exports and explains how additional freighter capacity will enhance scheduling flexibility and support global perishables trade flows.