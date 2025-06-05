In this presentation at Perishable Logistics Africa 2025, Christiaan Pleijsier, General Manager of eBee.africa, showcased how eBee’s innovative e-bicycles are transforming mobility for Africa’s flower and perishable sectors.

From cutting operational costs to enabling cleaner, faster, and more efficient transport for last-mile delivery, eBee is driving sustainable change. Learn how these locally assembled, 100% electric bikes are creating jobs, slashing emissions, and reshaping logistics across the continent.