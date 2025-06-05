In this insightful session from Perishable Logistics 2025, Denis Karema, Chief Executive Officer of SokoFresh, shares the transformative journey of the company since 2019 and its mission to revolutionize cold chain logistics for smallholder farmers across Kenya and East Africa.

Discover how SokoFresh is revolutionizing agriculture in East Africa by tackling post-harvest losses through solar-powered cold storage solutions. By offering zero-CAPEX cooling options, SokoFresh empowers smallholder farmers to preserve their produce without upfront investment. The company also plays a vital role in connecting these farmers to high-value local and international markets, enhancing their income potential by up to 30%. Beyond economic impact, SokoFresh champions sustainability by integrating solar innovation into its logistics model, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting climate-resilient farming.