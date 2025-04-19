Discover how the IOTA Foundation, in collaboration with Trademark Africa and Kenyan government agencies, is transforming cross-border trade through digital innovation. This presentation explores the challenges traders face—fragmented systems, paper-heavy processes, and lack of visibility—and how new technology is solving them.Learn how digital infrastructure can streamline document exchange, reduce trade costs, speed up clearance times, and increase access to financing. A must-watch for anyone interested in the future of trade, logistics, and digital transformation in Africa and beyond.