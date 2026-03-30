At transport logistic & air cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, Rajarshi Chatterjee of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Kuntal Baveja, Regional President Asia Pacific at Envirotainer.

In this exclusive conversation, Baveja discusses Envirotainer’s growth strategy across the APAC region and the company’s focus on specialised pharmaceutical segments such as biologics and other high-value temperature-sensitive products like vaccines. He also shares insights on the company’s strategy following the va-Q-tec acquisition, evolving product offerings, and how Envirotainer is strengthening its portfolio in temperature-controlled air freight.

The discussion further explores how the company is solving operational challenges of transporting highly sensitive cargo such as clinical trial materials, biologics, and unfinished pharmaceutical products across complex regulatory environments in APAC. It further shed lights on Envirotainer’s approach to balancing risk mitigation, speed, compliance, and cost efficiency, while advancing sustainability initiatives and partnerships aimed at building greener pharmaceutical supply chains.