At the seventh edition of Air Cargo Africa in Nairobi, Qatar Airways Cargo's Senior Vice President- Cargo Sales, Eric Wilson, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, for an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the three-day exhibition and conference.

In this insightful conversation, Wilson discusses the immense potential and growth of Africa’s air cargo market, the key challenges Qatar Airways Cargo faces in the region and the strategies they use to navigate these hurdles. He also shares exciting updates on upcoming partnerships, fleet expansion and the airline’s future plans in the African market.