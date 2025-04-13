In this exclusive interview from air cargo Africa 2025 in Nairobi, Fabrice Pauquet, Managing Director of XCR Airport (Châlons Vatry Airport), dives into the airport’s current operations and strategic focus while speaking to Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group. With a stronghold in e-commerce cargo, particularly imports from China, XCR is emerging as a streamlined alternative to major European cargo hubs.

Pauquet explains how the airport’s 24/7 operations, in-house handling services, and fast cargo turnaround times—with customs and truck dispatch within just 3 hours—offer carriers a compelling advantage. He also discusses the types of cargo handled at XCR, ranging from perishables to outsized and dangerous goods, and outlines the airport’s vision for the future, including infrastructure upgrades and enhanced temperature-controlled facilities.

With over 30 years of hands-on logistics experience at FedEx, Airbus, and Qatar Airways, Pauquet brings a uniquely operational perspective to XCR’s growth story.