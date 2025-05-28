At the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Dubai last month, Felix Toepsch, Executive Director of the Air Cargo Community at Frankfurt Airport, spoke with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group.

Their discussion focused on the growing importance of air cargo community systems (ACCS) in enhancing operational efficiency, transparency, and sustainability. Toepsch explained how greater data sharing, collaboration, and process standardisation through ACCS are helping streamline cargo flows at Frankfurt Airport.

He also highlighted how these systems support digitisation efforts and foster stronger partnerships among all stakeholders in the air cargo value chain