India’s domestic pharma supply chain is vast yet fragmented—spanning thousands of distributors, millions of pharmacies, and billions of medicine units every year. In this panel from Global Pharma Logistics Summit 2025, industry leaders discuss how visibility, digitisation, collaboration, and GST reforms can transform logistics at home.

Speakers:

Rajesh Neve, Vice President Distribution & Logistics, Zuventus Healthcare

Anand Prasad, Associate Vice President - Supply Chain, JB Chemicals & Pharma

Gaurav Bhatia, General Manager - Supply Chain, Shalina Healthcare

Chintan Ghiya, Head Customer Care & Operations, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Pabitra Mohan Panda, Chief Business Officer, TCI Express

Moderator:

Libin Chacko Kurian, Assistant Editor, Indian Transport & Logistics News

Key themes include last-mile delivery, cold chain reliability, forecasting, regulatory compliance, and the promise of predictive analytics and IoT in reshaping pharma logistics for a healthier India.