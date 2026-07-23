At the inaugural Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) in Bangkok, moderator Reji John, Editor of STAT Publishing Group, sat down with four leaders shaping the logistics behind the world's biggest circus productions:

Veneta Stefanova, Director, Stefani Art, talks about the producer's perspective on building a show and getting it across borders.

Jasmine Straga, Director, World Circus Federation, discusses the institutional case for circus logistics as cultural heritage, not just freight.

Yannick Chapados, Director of Logistics and Site Construction, Cirque du Soleil, elaborates the operational scale of running multiple productions across continents.

Jonas Bengtsson, Founder, Creative Freight Europe, shares the specialist freight operator's playbook, from ATA carnets to 2am border crossings.

The panel unpacks the human logistics of touring casts, the razor-thin margin between the last truck and the first audience, and why the circus industry believes there's no such thing as impossible; only problems that need more effort.

The show must go on... and here's what it actually takes to move it.