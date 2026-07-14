How do you move a painting worth millions across five continents without it ever leaving perfect condition?

In the opening panel of the inaugural Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) in Bangkok, four leaders from across the fine art logistics break down what it really takes to move masterpieces beyond borders: from gallery wall to aircraft hold to installation.

Moderated by Reji John, Editor of STAT Publishing Group, the panel brings together: Suez Lui, Global Head of Operations, Art Basel: the event organiser's view on protecting priceless works across five global fairs.

Zohra Azi, Chief of Staff, Eythos: the specialist logistics partner on climate control, trust, and white-glove handling.

Paul Cheng, Executive Director of Operations, HACTL: how the world's highest-throughput cargo terminal built a specialised art-handling capability.

Kesinee Skulratanasak, GM Thailand, Cambodia & Myanmar, Etihad Airways Cargo: the airline's perspective on keeping art safe at altitude, and why Southeast Asia matters

From customs clearance anxiety to crisis management when a shipment goes wrong, this conversation goes deep into the operational realities behind the world's most valuable cargo.