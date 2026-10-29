Can logistics close the gap between testing, diagnosis and treatment?

At the 9th Edition of the Global Pharma Logistics Summit (GPLS) 2026, industry experts explored how reliable logistics, temperature control, quality assurance and customized distribution solutions can help diagnostic products reach healthcare providers safely and on time.

“Every test is a life, and whatever decision we make, we should remember that there are patients on the other side,” said Hanoz Tarapore, Country Supply Chain Head – ASEAN, KR, ANZ, QuidelOrtho, who moderated the discussion.

The panel highlighted the importance of zero tolerance for temperature excursions, maintaining quality throughout the supply chain and ensuring that logistics failures do not affect patient outcomes.

Session speakers:

🔹 Vinayak Barje, Senior Manager Logistics and Distribution, APAC Region, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

🔹 Ravi Ranjan, Senior Manager Logistics Operations, Roche Diagnostics India

🔹 Pabitra Mohan Panda, Chief Business Officer, TCI Express Ltd

🔹 Deepak Mishra, Head of Logistics – Diagnostics, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited

Moderator: Hanoz Tarapore, Country Supply Chain Head – ASEAN, KR, ANZ, QuidelOrtho.