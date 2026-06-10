What do the Expo City Dubai, EXIT Festival, international trade fairs, and major cultural events have in common?

Behind every successful event is a logistics ecosystem moving people, goods, infrastructure, and experiences across borders.

In this GELS 2026 session, industry leaders explore how logistics powers the experience economy—the rapidly growing sector where events, tourism, culture, sports, and entertainment generate economic value far beyond the venue itself.

The discussion examines how seamless logistics enables destinations to attract visitors, create jobs, stimulate trade, support local businesses, and build long-term economic legacies. It also explores the changing role of logistics providers, who are increasingly becoming strategic partners in destination development and experience creation rather than simply transportation providers.

Featuring:

Bradford Lee, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)

Ivan M. Petrović, EXIT Festival Group

Anindam Choudhury, TAM Group

Moderated by:

Farah Minwalla, Expo City Dubai

If you've ever wondered how global events become engines of economic growth, this conversation provides a rare behind-the-scenes perspective on the logistics that make it all possible.

📍 Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026

📅 The St. Regis Bangkok, Thailand | May 28–29, 2026