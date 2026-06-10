How does Thailand support the movement of global events, high-value cargo, touring productions, sporting equipment, and time-critical shipments across the region?

In this opening address at the Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026, Khata Vinin, Vice President Air Cargo at Airports of Thailand (AOT), shares insights into Thailand's growing role as a regional logistics and air cargo hub and how aviation infrastructure supports the successful delivery of global events like MotoGP.

The session explores the importance of airport connectivity, cargo infrastructure, supply chain resilience, and Thailand's strategic position within regional and global logistics networks.

Speaker:

Khata Vinin

Vice President Air Cargo,

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT)

📍 Recorded at the Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026

🏨 The St. Regis Bangkok, Thailand

📅 May 28–29, 2026