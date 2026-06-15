What does it take to create a FIFA Fan Festival for tens of thousands of fans every day?

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the spotlight is not only on the matches inside the stadiums, but also on the massive fan experiences taking place beyond them.

In this exclusive conversation from the Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026, Lauren Terrien, Head of FIFA Fan Festival USA, FIFA, shares a behind-the-scenes look at the planning, logistics, and operational coordination required to deliver one of the world's largest fan engagement platforms.

From giant live match screenings and entertainment stages to crowd management, security operations, food and beverage services, sponsor activations, broadcast integration, and fan experiences, FIFA Fan Festivals are complex operations that bring together multiple stakeholders, suppliers, and service providers under one coordinated vision.

Lauren explains how FIFA Fan Festivals differ from tournament operations inside the stadiums, the scale of preparation required across host cities, and the strategies used to create memorable experiences for fans while ensuring seamless execution behind the scenes.

With millions of visitors expected throughout the tournament and FIFA Fan Festivals having welcomed more than 40 million visitors globally over the years, this discussion provides a rare insight into the logistics, planning, and leadership required to deliver football's biggest celebration beyond the pitch.

Featuring:

Lauren Terrien

Head of FIFA Fan Festival USA

FIFA

📍 Recorded at the Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026

🏨 The St. Regis Bangkok, Thailand

📅 May 28–29, 2026