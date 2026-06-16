What does it take to move a MotoGP championship from one continent to another—with virtually zero room for error?

In this session from the Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026, motorsports and logistics experts reveal the extraordinary planning, coordination, and contingency measures required to keep the world's fastest racing series on schedule.

Joining the discussion virtually from Italy—just one day before the Italian Grand Prix—Carles Jorba, Head of Operations at MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, shares how MotoGP prepares for logistical disruptions, manages time-critical cargo movements, delivers memorable fan experiences, and ensures every race weekend runs seamlessly.

Alongside him, Bert Ng, Head of Operations & Commercial at Hacis, provides insights into how motorsports logistics differs from traditional freight operations and the specialised expertise required to support global racing championships.

Featuring:

Carles Jorba, Head of Operations, MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

Bert Ng, Head of Operations & Commercial, Hacis

Moderated by:

Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor, STAT Publishing Group

From contingency planning and sustainable transport to race-ready deliveries and fan engagement, discover the logistics that make global motorsport possible.

📍 Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026

🏨 The St. Regis Bangkok, Thailand

📅 May 28–29, 2026